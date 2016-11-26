Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

PG Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, F LeBron James had 19 points and 11 assists, and F Tristan Thompson had 11 points and 12 rebounds. None of them played the fourth quarter in a game that was long over by halftime.

F Kevin Love had 27 points and 10 rebounds and stayed hot from the 3-point line in the Cavs' 128-90 dismantling of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

F/C Channing Frye has been excused from the team following the death of his father. Frye's mother died less than a month ago.