G Kyrie Irving scored 28 points Thursday in the Cavaliers' loss to the visiting Clippers.

G/F Mike Dunleavy was placed in the league's concussion protocol after getting hit in the head Tuesday at Milwaukee. He didn't play Thurdsday against the Clippers.

F Kevin Love scored 16 points but grabbed only four rebounds. He didn't get his first rebound until midway through the third quarter on a night when the Clippers posted a 47-36 rebounding advantage.