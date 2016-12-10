FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 11, 2016 / 3:32 AM / 8 months ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kyrie Irving scored 23 points Friday.

F LeBron James scored 27 points against his former team to move into ninth place on the NBA's career scoring list in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 114-84 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

G J.R. Smith missed his second game Friday with a hyperextended left knee, but coach Tyronn Lue believes he could play Saturday when the Cavs host the Charlotte Hornets.

G J.R. Smith missed his second game with a hyperextended left knee, but coach Tyronn Lue believes Smith could play Saturday when the Cavs host the Charlotte Hornets.

F Kevin Love fought through back spasms to contribute 28 points and 15 rebounds Friday.

F/C Channing Frye was excused from the Cavs for Friday's game to attend his father's funeral. Frye lost both his mother and father within a month.

F/C Channing Frye was excused from the Cavs to attend his father's funeral. Frye lost both his mother and father within a month.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.