Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Kyrie Irving scored 23 points Friday.

F LeBron James scored 27 points against his former team to move into ninth place on the NBA's career scoring list in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 114-84 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

G J.R. Smith missed his second game Friday with a hyperextended left knee, but coach Tyronn Lue believes he could play Saturday when the Cavs host the Charlotte Hornets.

G J.R. Smith missed his second game with a hyperextended left knee, but coach Tyronn Lue believes Smith could play Saturday when the Cavs host the Charlotte Hornets.

F Kevin Love fought through back spasms to contribute 28 points and 15 rebounds Friday.

F/C Channing Frye was excused from the Cavs for Friday's game to attend his father's funeral. Frye lost both his mother and father within a month.

F/C Channing Frye was excused from the Cavs to attend his father's funeral. Frye lost both his mother and father within a month.