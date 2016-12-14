Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Kyrie Irving sat out Tuesday's game to rest. He is expected to return Wednesday when the Cavs complete the home-and-home with the Grizzlies. He was replaced in the starting lineup by DeAndre Liggins.

G Kyrie Irving was fighting tired legs, so coach Tyronn Lue made the decision to give him the week off and bring him back Saturday.

F LeBron James finished with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the Cavaliers' victory against the Grizzlies on Tuesday in Cleveland. He will sit out the teams' rematch Wednesday in Memphis.

G J.R. Smith broke out of a deep shooting slump and filled in admirably with six 3-pointers and 23 points.

F Kevin Love scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, in the Cavaliers' victory against the Grizzlies on Tuesday in Cleveland. He will sit out the teams' rematch Wednesday in Memphis.