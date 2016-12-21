G Kyrie Irving contributed 28 points, five rebounds and five assists.

F LeBron James hit the clinching 3-pointer with 28.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 34 points while leading the Cavaliers to a 114-108 victory over the Bucks. James moved past Moses Malone into eighth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 27,442 points. Malone had 27,409 NBA points, plus 2,171 points in the ABA.

G J.R. Smith suffered a right thumb injury in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

F Kevin Love was unavailable Tuesday because of a left leg contusion he sustained Saturday against the Lakers. Richard Jefferson started in place of Love and scored eight points.