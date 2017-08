G Kyrie Irving certainly seems to have a special gift: torturing the Golden State Warriors. His turnaround jumper with 3.4 seconds left over Klay Thompson gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a stunning 109-108 victory in an NBA Finals rematch after Cleveland trailed by 14 earlier in the fourth quarter.

F LeBron James had 31 points and 13 rebounds.

F Kevin Love added 20 points and six rebounds Sunday. Love surpassed 10,000 career points in the first quarter Sunday.