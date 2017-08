G Kyrie Irving scored 20 points Tuesday in the Cavaliers' loss at Utah.

C Tristan Thompson chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season Tuesday in the Cavaliers' loss at Utah.

F LeBron James scored 29 points Tuesday in the Cavaliers' loss at Utah. He needs six assists to pass Tim Hardaway (7,095) for 15th on the NBA's all-time list.