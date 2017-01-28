Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F LeBron James will be the oldest player in the NBA All-Star Game this season. He'll also be without any of his close friends in Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. "Obviously, it sucks not having my guys there that I've spent so many All-Star weekends with," he said. "For me personally, it's an honor to be able to represent this franchise, represent my family. Like I said, I'm doing something right. I just want to try to continue that." James on his relationship with owner Dan Gilbert, which has been scrutinized this week: "He's the owner of the team, I'm one of the players on the team. I think all 14 guys have a working relationship with our owner. It's not about me and it's not about him, so, it's a non-issue."

G Kyle Korver scored 14 points off the bench on Friday night after a slow start to surpass 10,000 for his career.