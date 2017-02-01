Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F LeBron James fired back at Charles Barkley, calling the TNT analyst a "hater" after his recent criticism of James. Barkley said last week that the Cavaliers have "given (James) everything he wanted" and told HBO's Bill Simmons last offseason that James would never be considered one of the NBA's top five greatest players in history. "He's a hater," James told ESPN after the Cavaliers' 104-97 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday. "What makes what he says credible? Because he's on TV?" James had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists against the Mavericks.