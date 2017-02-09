FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 10, 2017 / 4:08 AM / 6 months ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in a 132-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

F LeBron James added 25 points for the Cavaliers (36-15), who won their fourth game in a row The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak by the Pacers (29-23).

F Kevin Love chipped in with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland. Love is the only Eastern Conference player averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

G Kyle Korver came off the bench to score a season-high 29 points

