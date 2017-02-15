Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

C Tristan Thompson contributed 14 points and 11 boards Tuesday in the Cavs' win at Minnesota.

F Derrick Williams had 13 points off the bench Tuesday at Minnesota in just his third game with Cleveland. Williams is currently on a 10-day contract with Cleveland after previously playing for the Miami Heat this season. His new teammates and coach had plenty of positives to say about his performance Tuesday.

F LeBron James scored 25 points and added 14 assists Tuesday in the Cavaliers' win at Minnesota.

F Channing Frye stepped up in extended minutes to score 21 points and grab 10 rebounds Tuesday in the Cavaliers' win at Minnesota. His playing time figures to increase with F Kevin Love out for six weeks following knee surgery.