6 months ago
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#US NBA
February 16, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 6 months ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tristan Thompson contributed 14 points and 11 boards Tuesday in the Cavs' win at Minnesota.

F Derrick Williams had 13 points off the bench Tuesday at Minnesota in just his third game with Cleveland. Williams is currently on a 10-day contract with Cleveland after previously playing for the Miami Heat this season. His new teammates and coach had plenty of positives to say about his performance Tuesday.

F LeBron James scored 25 points and added 14 assists Tuesday in the Cavaliers' win at Minnesota.

F Channing Frye stepped up in extended minutes to score 21 points and grab 10 rebounds Tuesday in the Cavaliers' win at Minnesota. His playing time figures to increase with F Kevin Love out for six weeks following knee surgery.

