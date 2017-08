C Andrew Bogut was signed to a contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team for Bogut, who was waived by Philadelphia on Monday after the 76ers acquired the 7-foot center from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 23 as part of a deal for center Nerlens Noel. Bogut averaged 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26 games with the Mavericks this season. He has career averages of 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 670 regular-season contests.