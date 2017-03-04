Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Kyrie Irving made five of Cleveland's record 25 3-pointers and scored 43 points Friday.
F Derrick Williams had three of Cleveland's record 25 3-pointers Friday.
F LeBron James had six of Cleveland's record 25 3-pointers and scored 38 points Friday. James added 13 rebounds and eight assists, falling just short of his second consecutive triple-double. Irving had nine assists.
F Richard Jefferson had three of Cleveland's record 25 3-pointers Friday and finished with 11 points.
F Channing Frye had three of Cleveland's record 25 3-pointers Friday and finished with 11 points.
G Kyle Korver had three 3-pointers Friday, including the record-setting trey with 1:17 left. Not only did it break the NBA record of 24 3-pointers, but it also enabled the Cavaliers to withstand a furious Atlanta rally.