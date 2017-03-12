FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 5 months ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Kyrie Irving had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

PF Tristan Thompson had 14 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

SG Iman Shumpert had 15 points Saturday.

F LeBron James had 24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in leading a well-balanced attack that beat the Orlando Magic 116-104 and snapped a troubling, three-game losing streak Saturday night.

G J.R. Smith scored 11 points and hit three of seven 3-pointers in 20 minutes.

G/F Kyle Korver (sore left foot) missed his second consecutive game. A recent MRI exam revealed inflammation that could keep him out for a week. ...

PG Deron Williams scored 10 points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

