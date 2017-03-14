Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

C Larry Sanders signed with the Cavaliers after the team released Andrew Bogut on Monday. Sanders, 28, was in Cleveland on Monday to take a physical. Sanders' deal will cover the remainder of this season and likely include a guarantee trigger date for 2017-18, sources told The Vertical. Sanders is attempting a comeback after walking away from the NBA two years ago. The Bucks drafted Sanders with the 15th overall pick in 2010. He spent five seasons with the Bucks, averaging 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.