5 months ago
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
March 20, 2017 / 4:23 AM / 5 months ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kay Felder was recalled by the Cavaliers on Saturday from the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League. Felder scored 10 points in 15 minutes against the Clippers.

G Kyrie Irving sat out Saturday's game against the Clippers. Irving did not play in the fourth quarter Thursday due to left knee tightness.

F LeBron James sat out Saturday's loss to the Clippers as a day or rest. James missed his sixth game.

F Kevin Love did not play Saturday as a day of rest. Love returned from a 13-game absence following left knee surgery and is not cleared to play on consecutive nights.

G Kyle Korver (sore left foot) missed his sixth straight game Saturday. Korver worked on his shooting before the game.

