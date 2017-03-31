Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Kyrie Irving finished with 20 points for the Cavaliers.

PF Tristan Thompson finished with 15 points Thursday.

G Iman Shumpert returned after missing the last two games with right knee soreness.

F LeBron James had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the slumping Cavaliers.

F Richard Jefferson missed Thursday's game due to left knee tendinitis. Jefferson did not practice Wednesday.

F Kyle Korver missed his second straight game with left knee soreness and is also expected to miss Cleveland's game Friday against Philadelphia.