5 months ago
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
April 1, 2017 / 2:18 AM / 5 months ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kyrie Irving finished with 20 points for the Cavaliers.

PF Tristan Thompson finished with 15 points Thursday.

G Iman Shumpert returned after missing the last two games with right knee soreness.

F LeBron James had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the slumping Cavaliers.

F Richard Jefferson missed Thursday's game due to left knee tendinitis. Jefferson did not practice Wednesday.

F Kyle Korver missed his second straight game with left knee soreness and is also expected to miss Cleveland's game Friday against Philadelphia.

