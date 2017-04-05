FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
April 6, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 4 months ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F LeBron James registered 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in 37 minutes for his 12th triple-double this season. He also had a triple-double (with 41 points) Sunday. James has scored at least 10 points in 788 straight games and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second-longest such streak in league history. Only Michael Jordan (866 games) hit double figures in more consecutive games.

G J.R. Smith produced 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers as the Cavs drained 18 and became the third squad in NBA history to make 1,000 3-pointers in a season.

F Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 28 points and added 11 rebounds. He hit five 3-pointers as the Cavs drained 18 and became the third squad in NBA history to make 1,000 3-pointers in a season.

G Kyle Korver, playing for the first time in four games after recovering from a sore left foot, added three 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench. Korver has missed 11 games total with the foot injury.

