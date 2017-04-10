Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G/F DeAndre Liggins, who started 19 games this season while G J.R. Smith was out, was waived by the Cavaliers on Sunday.

G Kyrie Irving scored 45 points and handed out nine assists Sunday, but the Cavs collapsed late and lost in overtime at Atlanta. He made 8 of 12 3-point attempts.

F/C Tristan Thompson missed his third consecutive game Sunday because of a sprained right thumb. He is doubtful for Monday at Miami.

F LeBron James had 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists but fouled out in overtime during the Cavaliers' loss at Atlanta on Sunday.