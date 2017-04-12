G Kyrie Irving (knee) may join LeBron James on the sidelines for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Raptors. The All-Star guard will be on the sidelines despite the possibility of the Cavaliers claiming the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. But coach Tyronn Lue made it clear earlier this week that getting everybody healthy for the postseason takes precedence. "The most important thing for us is getting those guys some rest," Lue told reporters.

F Tristan Thompson (thumb) may join LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the bench for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Raptors. The Cavaliers still have a chance to claim the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. But coach Tyronn Lue made it clear earlier this week that getting everybody healthy for the postseason takes precedence. "The most important thing for us is getting those guys some rest," Lue told reporters.

F LeBron James will sit out Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Raptors. James reportedly has a strained calf muscle that caused his to miss Monday's overtime loss to the Heat. The All-Star forward will be on the sidelines despite the possibility of Cleveland claiming the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. But coach Tyronn Lue made it clear earlier this week that getting everybody healthy for the postseason takes precedence. "The most important thing for us is getting those guys some rest," Lue told reporters.