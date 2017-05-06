Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F LeBron James scored 35 points for the Cavaliers in a win Friday. "We just want to try to get better every game," James said. "Tonight, we did that once again. We knew we were coming into a hostile environment. We knew they were going to give us everything they had no matter who was in the lineup and we just had to weather the storm. We didn't know whether it was going to take 36 minutes, or 40 minutes, but we knew if we just play our game and pay attention to our details, we would have an opportunity the win the game."

F Kevin Love added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kyrie Irving also scored 16 points and Kyle Korver had 14 points while going 4-for-6 in 3-point attempts. Tristan Thompson added nine points and 12 rebounds.