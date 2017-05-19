Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

C Tristan Thompson had a career playoff-high 20 points (shooting 7-for-7 from the floor) and nine rebounds in the Cavaliers' Game 1 rout of the Celtics on Wednesday.

F LeBron James scored 15 of his 38 points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers cruised to a 117-104 victory over the Celtics in the opener of the Eastern Conference finals.

F Kevin Love, who hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter, scored a career playoff-high 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 1 against the Celtics. He became the first Cav other than LeBron James to amass 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Brad Daugherty in 1992.