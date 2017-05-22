G Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 29 points in Sunday's 111-108 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. His layup with 10.7 seconds remaining tied the game at 108-108.

C Tristan Thompson scored 18 points to go with 13 boards in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday. He played 42 minutes which were his most in the postseason and recorded his second double-double of the playoffs.

F LeBronJames was ineffective Sunday, scoring just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting with six turnovers in a 111-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. He was held scoreless in the fourth quarter and was limited to three points in the second half. "I didn't have it," James said.

F Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds Sunday in a 111-108 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. It was his third straight double-double and fifth of the playoffs.