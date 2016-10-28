Preview: Cavaliers at Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers dispatched the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals last season and aim to notch another victory in Toronto on Friday in the first regular-season meeting between the clubs since last May's series. The Raptors won two contests in the six-game playoff series but Cleveland's four victories were by an average of 28.5 points.

The defending champion Cavaliers were sharp in their season opener as they rolled to a 117-88 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Point guard Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and forward LeBron James had 19 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 43rd career regular-season triple-double in the easy victory. Toronto also started well by posting a 109-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday behind 40 points from All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan. "It was probably one of the most efficient games of him taking what the game gave him," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said afterward. "We get criticized for not passing the ball, but when you have an excellent one-on-one player like that, you've got to take what the game gives."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (1-0): Power forward Kevin Love began the season well with 23 points and 12 rebounds as he looks to improve on his first two seasons in Cleveland. Love twice averaged 26 or more points as a standout for the Minnesota Timberwolves but that high mark fell to 16.4 and then 16.0 in his first two campaigns with the Cavaliers. Shooting guard J.R. Smith is trying to shake off rust as he went 3-for-13 shooting in the opener after recently signed a four-year, $57 million contract.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (1-0): DeRozan was a scintillating 17-of-27 from the field and made all six of his free throws while breaking Vince Carter's franchise opening-night record of 39 points. "Even when I'm not in the zone, I try to keep that mindset that I can make any shot as long as I can get it off," DeRozan said after the contest. "I got good looks. My teammates put me in great positions to be able to knock down shots." Toronto also received a superb contest from center Jonas Valanciunas, who scored a career-best 32 points and collected 11 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors won two of the three regular-season meetings with the Cavaliers last season.

2. Cleveland SG Iman Shumpert (concussion) is doubtful after being injured in the opener.

3. Toronto All-Star PG Kyle Lowry had just 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Cavaliers 103