Raptors 99, Cavaliers 97

TORONTO -- Point guard Kyle Lowry scored 43 points and hit a jumper with 3.8 seconds left to break a tie as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-97 in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference on Friday.

The Raptors (39-19) moved to within two games of the Cavaliers (42-16) after taking the season series 2-1. It was the 10th straight home win for the Raptors, a club record for one season, and their fourth straight win overall.

The game was tied at 91 with three minutes to play before Toronto took a three-point lead. The Cavaliers came back to lead by two with 1:08 left.

Toronto tied the game on a hook shot by Lowry with 51.9 seconds to play. Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith missed a 3-point attempt with 26.9 seconds left and the Raptors had the ball. Lowry, who also had nine assists, hit a pull-up jumper with 3.8 seconds to play.

Forward LeBron James, who finished with 25 points for Cleveland, missed a 3-point attempt to end the game.

Reserve forward Terrence Ross added 15 points for Toronto, center Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and nine rebounds while reserve center Bismack Biyombo had 11 points. Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan was held to six points.

Forward Kevin Love added 20 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, Smith had 13 points, and guard Kyrie Irving had 10. Forward/center Tristan Thompson had six points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers scored the first seven points of the game. The game was tied at 15 and 17 before Cleveland went on a 14-4 surge to lead 31-21 after the first quarter. James had eight points for the Cavaliers and Lowry led Toronto with nine points.

The Cavaliers increased their lead to 12 points to open the second quarter before the Raptors trimmed the lead to one with 6:41 left in the first half on a dunk by Biyombo, who had 10 points in the second quarter.

Lowry tied it with a layup and Biyombo’s layup put Toronto ahead 41-39 with 4:52 remaining before halftime. With Smith hitting a 3-pointer, the Cavaliers regained the lead and were ahead 49-45 at the intermission.

The Cavaliers scored the first six points of the second half, and later James hit a 3-pointer with 6:15 left in the third quarter to bump the lead to 11. Smith’s finger-roll layup got the lead to 12. Love made two free throws with three minutes to play for a 13-point advantage.

Biyombo made one of two free throws after a flagrant was called on guard Matthew Dellavedova with 2.7 seconds to play in the third quarter and Lowry finished the quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 77-68.

Lowry and Ross opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers to cut the lead to three points.

Cleveland worked the lead back to eight points on a 3-pointer by Smith that Ross answered for Toronto with his own 3-pointer. Irving’s layup had Cleveland ahead by seven points with 6:15 to play and James made the lead nine with a dunk.

Lowry trimmed the lead to four with a jumper and a free throw and DeRozan’s layup cut the lead to two with 3:30 to play. After a Cleveland miss, Valanciunas made two free throws to tie the game with 3:03 left.

James made one of two free throws with 2:43 left and Ross put the Raptors into a one-point the lead with a jumper. With 1:55 left, Lowry made two free throws and Toronto led by three.

Love came back to hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 95.

After Toronto missed a shot, Love made two free throws to play to put the Cavaliers up by two points, and Lowry tied it at 97.

NOTES: Cavaliers G Iman Shumpert (left shoulder stinger) returned to the lineup Friday after missing three games with a shoulder injury. He suffered a stinger on Feb. 18 against the Chicago Bulls when he reached for a steal. He stayed in the game and the injury was revealed the next day. ... Cavs G Mo Williams (sore left knee) did not travel with the team to continue treatment. ... The Raptors won their ninth straight home game with the victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday to equal the franchise record, which had been accomplished twice before on March 7-April 4, 1999, and March 24-April 17, 2002. They won 10 straight at home over two seasons from March 24 to Nov. 4, 2002. ... The Raptors visit the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and the Cavaliers travel to Washington to face Wizards on Sunday.