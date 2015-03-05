James carries Cavaliers past Raptors

TORONTO -- LeBron James responded to a hard third-quarter foul from Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas with 15 points and three assists in the fourth quarter, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 120-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night.

With 19 seconds remaining in the third, Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas put both arms around James and took him to the floor. Valanciunas then offered a hand to help James up from the floor and was swatted away by the Cavs forward.

After officials reviewed the play, Valanciunas was assessed a flagrant-1.

LeBron missed both free-throw attempts.

“Why would I’ve needed help up?” questioned James of Valanciunas’ gesture. “My teammates would come get me. That’s all that matters.”

James was asked if the Cavs should’ve responded with a hard foul of their own, but James said his team knew better.

“You can‘t. You have to understand the game is more important than delivering a hard foul,” he said. “At that point, we know everybody is looking for the reaction. It’s the old elementary school rules that the second guy always gets caught. Just relax and play the game.”

Wednesday’s foul was nothing new for Cleveland coach David Blatt.

”It’s something that’s been going on for years,“ he said. ”Because LeBron is so powerful and so aggressive and so strong; a lot of stuff happens to him that go either unnoticed or unaddressed. Then there’s things that seem to take on less of an impact because LeBron James is such a powerful attacking player that he is.

“I thought the refs addressed that foul properly. I‘m not sure all of the fouls that he sustained are necessarily addressed properly.”

Raptors coach Dwane Casey liked the play from his big man.

”Definitely not wanting him to hurt anybody; not advocating that,“ said Casey. ”But you’ve got to foul guys hard, especially James going to the rim as strong as he is. The hard foul, I thought, it was a good foul, smart foul.

“Probably should’ve fouled a few more times when he drove in there.”

James led the way with a game-high 29 points and 14 assists as the Cavs (39-24) improved to 3-1 against the Raptors this season.

Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving chipped in with 24 points while forward Kevin Love added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

”That’s what we expect from him,“ said Tristan Thompson of James. ”That’s what we expect from our general.

“Put his team on his back and lead us to the finish line.”

With the win, the Cavs improved to 20-4 since Jan. 14 and are now 10-3 against the Atlantic Division.

The Raptors (38-24) were led by guard Louis Williams and Valanciunas -- each had 26 points in the loss, while guard DeMar DeRozan had 25 points.

Toronto has now lost six of seven.

The Raptors continued their hot third into the fourth using a 20-7 run to pull to within one at 91-90.

Williams led the way with 14 of the Raptors’ 18 points. He set a team record for points in a quarter (21) in the loss.

”There a good team. That’s one of the best teams we’ve played against this year,“ said Casey. ”I was disappointed we (fell behind) 19, but I was proud. Our team fought and scrapped.

“The more we can build on that and have more minutes played the way we played in the desperation mode, the second half, we’re going to be OK.”

The Cavs used an 11-4 surge of their own to reclaim the lead late in the fourth.

Toronto outscored Cleveland 23-14 in the final 8:36 of the third quarter to pull the Raps to within 10.

”That’s a very good team,“ said Blatt. ”They were going to make their run, especially at home, and the good thing is, we sustained and we caught ourselves.

“We didn’t let that momentum run take us out of the game and force us to lose the game that we really, by and large, dominated and should’ve won.”

Cleveland led 57-43 at the break.

With James on the bench, the Cavs broke it open on a 7-0 run to take a 12-point lead. In a 3:30 span of the second quarter, the Cavaliers outscored the Raptors 12-3, led by Love’s eight and four from Irving.

Cleveland center Timfoey Mozgov and Irving paced Cleveland with six points each in the first quarter, giving the Cavs a 28-25 lead after one period. James chipped in with five points and four assists.

NOTES: Raptors G Kyle Lowry (rest) missed his third straight game and was replaced in the starting lineup by G Greivis Vasquez. ... Toronto entered Wednesday’s game three wins shy of securing a .500 record for a second consecutive season. ... Cavaliers F Kevin Love entered the game 13 points shy of 8,000 in his career. In Tuesday night’s win over Boston, Cavs F LeBron James moved past Ray Allen (24,505) for 21st all-time on the NBA scoring list. ... Cleveland F/C Anderson Varejao and F Shawn Marion were listed as inactive. Toronto F Bruno Caboclo was inactive in addition to Lowry for the Raptors. ... Toronto has sold out Air Canada Centre 27 consecutive times since Nov. 9. The ACC has been sold out 30-plus times only twice in franchise history (2001-02 and 2007-08).