Lowry leads way as Raptors down Cavs

TORONTO -- Raptors coach Dwane Casey took pains to put Toronto’s 103-99 win Wednesday over the Cleveland Cavaliers into perspective.

“We’re excited about the win, no question about that,” Casey said. “But we can’t go over the moon and lose our focus and lose sight of continuing to improve in a lot of areas.”

Point guard Kyle Lowry led the way with 27 points for the Raptors (10-6), who won their third game in a row. Toronto won the final two games of their Western swing before returning home to end the Cavaliers’ three-game winning streak.

“It’s just good to be home,” Lowry said. “Every time you come off a West Coast trip it’s a little bit harder to get that first game under your belt. We did a good job of keeping ourselves focuses.”

The Cavaliers (11-4) are dealing with several injuries and a busy schedule.

The Cavaliers were down 82-80 entering the fourth quarter when the Raptors pulled away. Cavaliers guard JR Smith scored six of his 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers in the final seconds to make the score closer.

“I thought we played hard, I thought we ran out of gas,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt said. “I thought fatigue played a big part of it. We’ve played a lot of games, we seem to be at every day or every other day. More so because we’re short-handed. It’s not an excuse just an observation. We’ve got to do the job with the guys that are out there.”

“They were more aggressive,” said forward LeBron James who led the Cavaliers with 24 points and eight assists. “I didn’t play well, they were the better team.”

Asked about fatigue, James said, “No, it’s not an excuse.”

Being shorthanded because of injuries?

“Not an excuse,” he said. “We need to hold each other more accountable. We’ve got to play better, and we will, but I don’t think we improved tonight.”

Guard DeMar DeRozan added 20 points for the Raptors, forward Luis Scola had 15 points with seven rebounds, forward DeMarre Carroll scored 12 while center Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 12 rebounds with a strong effort down the stretch.

Forward Kevin Love added 21 points for the Cavaliers and guard Mo Williams also scored 15.

“We were just missing good looks,” Love said. “On a lot of plays we executed our offense but just missed some shots we normally make and that happened to be down the stretch and that’s never a good time for that.”

All four of the Cavaliers’ losses have been on the road.

Carroll hit a 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left in the first quarter to tie the game at 25.

The Raptors scored the first 10 points of the second quarter before James hit a 3-pointer with 7:57 to play in the half to start a Cleveland run of 16 straight points and a 41-35 lead. The first half ended tied at 49.

The Cavaliers took a 69-64 lead during the third quarter. Lowry made a driving layup with 2:33 to play in the third quarter in which Love notched 10 points. He missed the ensuing free throw but Biyombo put in the rebound for a 74-73 Toronto lead.

Toronto increased the lead to five points on Lowry’s layup approaching the final minute. Williams made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Raptors’ lead to 82-80 after three quarters.

Toronto led 86-84 halfway through the fourth after forward Patrick Patterson made a 3-pointer and DeRozan hit one of two free throws.

DeRozan stretched the lead to four points on a layup but missed the free throw.

After the Raptors stopped the Cavaliers, Lowry came back to nail a 3-pointer with 5:42 to play for a 91-84 lead.

James made one of two free throws with 4:57 to play to cut the lead to six.

After another stop by the Raptors, Lowry took the ball back to score on a layup and made his free throw for a 94-85 Toronto lead.

Biyombo made a dunk with 1:22 to play and Toronto led 101-91. James cut the lead to eight but Biyombo came back with a dunk to restore the 10-point lead.

“We have a heck of a defender in DeMarre Carroll,” DeRozan said. “That is one of the main reasons we brought him in. He did a heck of a job. You saw it last year in the playoffs and he’s carried it over into helping us. We try to make it a team concept as well and make everything as tough as possible.”

NOTES: Cavs G Mo Williams (right ankle) returned to the lineup after missing two games. G Matthew Dellavedova (left calf), who started in Williams’ absence, was scratched because of calf tightness. ... The Raptors assigned G Delon Wright to the Raptors 905 of the NBA Development League. Wright, who was selected 20th overall in the 2015 draft, has played in four games totaling 10 minutes for Toronto. ... G Kyrie Irving (left patellar fracture), G Iman Shumpert (right wrist surgery) and C Timofey Mozgov (strained right shoulder) remained out of the Cleveland lineup. ... C Jonas Valanciunas (left hand fracture) remained out of Toronto’s lineup. ... The Raptors’ next game is Saturday at the Washington Wizards. The Cavs visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.