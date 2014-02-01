Preview: Cavaliers at Rockets

The Houston Rockets look to take another step toward the top of the Southwest Division when they host the stumbling Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. The Rockets have won three straight - including one over division leader San Antonio - to trim its deficit in the Southwest to just three games, the smallest it has been in over a month. Houston has won 10 of its last 14 overall, including a 117-115 win at Dallas on Wednesday in its second straight game without injured All-Star James Harden, who is day-to-day with a bruised thumb.

Cleveland is heading in the other direction, losing five of its last six and perhaps bottoming out in a 31-point loss at New York on Thursday that came amid rumors that All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving wants out. Irving, who insisted he is happy in Cleveland, led the Cavaliers with 24 points while Dion Waiters added 21 in the setback. Cleveland played its second straight game without center Anderson Varejao, who was said to be a game-time decision with a knee injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Houston (Houston)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (16-30): Varejao’s absence robs Cleveland of its top rebounder and perhaps its best defender and energy guy - and all three were severely lacking against the Knicks, who shot 56.6 percent while toying with the Cavaliers. The lackluster performance came a day after general manager Chris Grant said that the team’s recent lack of effort was not acceptable. Outside of Irving and Waiters, Cleveland shot 13-for-47 from the field.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (31-17): Forward Chandler Parsons indicated after the win over Dallas that Houston has a “more balanced attack” without Harden and it is hard to argue with the results. The Rockets shot 55.4 percent from the field and improved to 2-0 since Harden sat with a bruised thumb, all after losing two straight - while averaging 84 points - with the All-Star in the lineup. Jeremy Lin, who had slumped a bit earlier in the month, started in Harden’s place against San Antonio and Dallas, averaging 18 points and 7.5 assists.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Harden scored 20 points as Houston posted a 116-78 rout in the previous meeting last March.

2. Houston entered Friday ranked fifth in the NBA with a 47.1 shooting percentage, while Cleveland was 29th at 42.3.

3. Rockets All-Star C Dwight Howard made 9-of-11 free throws against Dallas after converting only 22-of-50 over his previous four games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 109, Cavaliers 96