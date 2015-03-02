James’ missed foul shots doom Cavaliers

HOUSTON -- It was a conclusion unfit for two of the most irrepressible talents in the NBA, for two MVP candidates who engaged in a riveting tete-a-tete in the third quarter on Sunday that seemingly set the stage for a finish that instead failed to materialize into something spectacular.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James capped a nightmarish performance at the free-throw line with a pair of misses with 4.2 seconds left in overtime as the Houston Rockets closed a perfect five-game homestand with a 105-103 victory over the Cavaliers at Toyota Center.

James finished 3 for 11 at the charity stripe, his final two misses coming with Cleveland (37-24) trailing by one point. James produced a game-high 37 points plus eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots, yet missed 20 field goal attempts while the Cavaliers had their 10-game winning streak against Western Conference opponents snapped.

“I didn’t come through for my teammates,” James said. “I tripped the game off at the free-throw line. Guys put us in the position to win the game and I didn’t come through for them. It won’t happen again.”

Meanwhile, Rockets guard James Harden totaled 33 points but just five came in the fourth quarter and overtime. He added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, reveling in the competition with James, who is authoring a late-season charge into MVP contention.

“It was an opportunity to go against the best player in the world ... and you’ve got to take advantage of it,” said Harden, who shot 8 for 18 from the floor and 15 of 18 at the free-throw line. “Every game is a statement for me. I‘m just out here trying to prove myself, trying to win games.”

Forward Terrence Jones added 19 points and seven rebounds and guard Patrick Beverley chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Rockets (41-18) claimed their fifth consecutive win and extended their home winning streak over Cleveland to eight games.

Forwards Kevin Love (21 points but none after the third quarter) and Tristan Thompson (14 points, 19 rebounds) supported James, who missed a 23-footer at the end regulation with the teams tied at 98-98.

“We made more than a game of it,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt said. “We put ourselves in a position to win. Great job defensively in the fourth quarter: We made adjustments, got stops, made some plays and got ourselves in position to win.”

The third quarter presented the battle most everyone craved: Harden vs. James. Harden scored all 13 of his points in the period in succession starting with two free throws at the 6:43 mark, a stretch that concluded with the Rockets extending their seven-point lead to 78-67.

But James enjoyed his own span of individual brilliance, tallying 11 consecutive points of his own. However, his run included four missed free throws, two coming after James and Harden were involved in an altercation that ended with Harden kicking James in the crotch after Harden was fouled during a stifling double team just inside midcourt.

Harden was whistled for a flagrant foul, only increasing the intensity in the quarter after James and Beverley nearly came to blows at the 9:31 mark of the third. James followed the latter dustup with a 3-pointer and a transition basket, igniting a 15-4 run that bridged the final two periods and helped Cleveland pull even at 82-82 with 10:32 remaining.

“The third quarter was like an hour long,” Beverley said. “Each team wanted to win, each team was fighting. This is basketball. You have to enjoy a game like this.”

NOTES: Over the first four games of the five-game homestand the Rockets completed on Sunday, Houston All-Star G James Harden shot just 33.3 percent while averaging 21.8 points. However, he compensated for his shooting slump by averaging 9.8 assists as the Rockets averaged 105.8 points while winning each game. “James has that capability,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt said. “I think he’s a guy that sort of picks his spots in understanding when is the time that I have to facilitate more and when is the time I have to score more. I think you have to recognize what mode he’s in.” ... Cavaliers G Kyrie Irving missed his second consecutive game with a left shoulder strain. An additional game of rest should enable Irving to return on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.