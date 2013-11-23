Preview: Cavaliers at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are staring at a double-digit winning streak and are doing it with defense. The Cleveland Cavaliers will attempt to pierce that defense and hand the Spurs their first home loss when they visit on Saturday. San Antonio is limiting opponents to 86.4 points during its nine-game winning streak while confusing opponents with rapid ball movement and slashing drives by Tony Parker on the other end.

The Cavaliers are losers of two straight and dropped to 1-7 on the road with a 104-100 loss at New Orleans on Friday. Cleveland is near the bottom of the league in scoring offense and had its defense abandon them while squandering a 12-point lead late against the Pelicans. The tight loss was not a rarity for the young team, and coach Mike Brown was able to take some positives away. “It’s a growing, learning experience for a young group,” Brown said.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (4-9): Cleveland is searching for consistent offense from anyone other than Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 30.3 points over the last three games. Second-leading scorer Dion Waiters has hit 50 percent or better from the field in two of his 11 games while C.J. Miles is suffering through a calf injury and did not join the team on the road trip. The Cavaliers struggled controlling the ball on Friday and allowed the Pelicans to score 21 points off 20 turnovers, and Irving is averaging 4.4 turnovers in the last five games.

ABOUT THE SPURS (11-1): Parker runs the offense in San Antonio and took over late on Friday, scoring 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as the team pulled away from the Memphis Grizzlies. “He made great decisions, got the ball moving and involved everybody,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Parker. “He spread the floor for himself and did a really fine job.” San Antonio will play four of its next six games at home as it attempts to extend its franchise-best start.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have taken seven straight in the series, though the last two have been by a combined seven points.

2. Cleveland C Tyler Zeller (ankle) is with the team but sat out the last two games and is questionable for Saturday.

3. San Antonio C Tiago Splitter is 18-for-25 from the field over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Cavaliers 82