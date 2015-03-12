Preview: Cavaliers at Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers opened their four-game road trip in impressive fashion Tuesday and have firmly established themselves as a championship contender. The Cavaliers will try to prove that standing once again when they visit the defending champion San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. The meeting marks LeBron James’ first trip back to San Antonio since a loss in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last season with the Miami Heat.

James averaged 28.2 points on 57.1 percent shooting and 7.8 rebounds in the Finals last season, but the Spurs easily fended off the Heat in five games, giving James another reason to leave and start over again in Cleveland. The Cavaliers took a few months to get things going with their revamped roster but have gone 22-5 over the last 27 games to move from sub-.500 into second place in the Eastern Conference, capped by a 127-94 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Cleveland could catch a break Thursday if San Antonio forward Tim Duncan (elbow) is limited.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (41-25): Cleveland got at least 17 points from each of its starters against the Mavericks, led by James’ 27 on 10-of-14 shooting. “I like the way we approached the game,” James told reporters. “We approached the game with a physical aggression mindset both offensively and defensively. We shared the ball and we played with great rhythm, everyone did and it was a great win for us.” The Cavaliers have played only three home games over the last month and will play six of their next eight away from home as they try to hold off Chicago and Toronto for the No. 2 spot in the East.

ABOUT THE SPURS (40-23): Duncan suffered a hyperextended left elbow when his arm got caught between Tiago Splitter and Amir Johnson in Tuesday’s 117-107 win over the Raptors, but the 38-year-old reportedly plans to play Thursday. San Antonio, which is battling for the No. 5 spot in the West, has done the Cavaliers a favor with wins over Chicago and Toronto in the last two games and is enjoying a six-game winning streak as Tony Parker pulls his offense around. The former All-Star averaged 6.8 points on 13-of-50 shooting over a five-game stretch before rebounding to 24.5 points on 40-of-68 in the last four contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Spurs F and 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is averaging 21.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in the last six games.

2. Cavaliers F Shawn Marion (hip) is expected to miss his 12th straight game.

3. San Antonio has taken 10 straight in the series, including a 92-90 win in Cleveland on Nov. 19.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 106, Spurs 101