Irving pours in 57 as Cavs stop Spurs in OT

SAN ANTONIO -- Kyrie Irving set one record Thursday night and matched another.

Irving scored a career-high 57 points, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-125 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

His 57 points are the most ever by a Cleveland player and equaled the record for a San Antonio opponent. The single-game total was also the highest in the NBA this season.

The Cavs point guard scored 16 in the fourth quarter and 11 in overtime.

“That was one of the best I’ve seen; that was a great performance,” Spurs guard Tony Parker said.

Even so, Irving preferred to compliment his teammates instead of taking much credit.

“They did a great job of screening and getting me open,” Irving said.

Related Coverage Preview: Cavaliers at Spurs

Forward LeBron James scored 31, including a jump shot with 32 seconds left in overtime that gave Cleveland a five-point lead.

Parker scored 31 points for San Antonio (40-24). Forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Danny Green added 24 apiece, but the Spurs lost a six-point lead during the final 31 seconds of regulation.

San Antonio forward Tim Duncan contributed 18 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks.

Nobody could match Irving, though. Irving made a three-point play -- a put-back and a free throw -- that left Cleveland (42-25) trailing by four with 56.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

Parker came right back at him, hitting a jump shot with 33.9 seconds left.

Then it was Irving’s turn again. He made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining. The Cavs were handed a gift when Leonard missed two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining, and Irving took advantage with a long trey before the buzzer to force overtime.

“I know I lost the game, even though I made big shots before (the free throws),” Leonard said

Irving hit 20 of 32 shots, including all seven of his 3-point attempts. He made 10 of 10 free throws.

“I don’t know how you guard that,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “We all know how talented he is, but he really went to a new level tonight.”

In overtime, San Antonio scored the first three points, but Irving responded with a 3-pointer and then a three-point play to put Cleveland on top.

A James 3-pointer with just under two minutes remaining in the extra session gave the Cavaliers a lead they would not lose. James and Irving each added late 3-pointers to seal the victory.

San Antonio took a 64-62 lead after a first half that featured dynamic matchups at point guard and small forward.

Irving led everybody with 22 points in the half, but Parker scored 19. Parker converted nine of 12 from the field and Irving nine of 13, each with driving shots as well as perimeter jumpers.

San Antonio won at Cleveland in the teams’ only other scheduled regular-season meeting, 92-90 on Nov. 19.

That one didn’t compare to the game Thursday.

“That was a high, high level game,” Cleveland coach David Blatt said. “Two very good teams going at it in a playoff manner. I thought the team showed great composure and great grit.”

NOTES: Spurs F Tim Duncan and G Manu Ginobili were available Thursday night after experiencing injury and illness, respectively, on Tuesday against Toronto. Duncan sustained a hyperextended left elbow late in the game against the Raptors, while Ginobili missed the contest due to the stomach flu. ... Cleveland F Tristan Thompson appeared in his 273rd straight game Thursday, the second-longest streak in the NBA. Los Angeles Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has played in 305 in a row. ... Cleveland F Shawn Marion missed his 12th straight game with a hip injury. ... The Spurs sent F Kyle Anderson, their 2014 first-round draft pick, back to their NBA Development League team in Austin on Thursday. Anderson, the D-League player of the month for February, averaged 22.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists during three stints with the team.