Preview: Cavaliers at Suns

The Phoenix Suns expect to have athletic guard Eric Bledsoe back in action when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Bledsoe underwent knee surgery in early January and his return is timely as the slumping Suns just dropped behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Phoenix thrived early in the season when Bledsoe was healthy and teaming with Goran Dragic to form an electrifying backcourt.

Cleveland has lost four consecutive games and seven of its last nine while failing to make a charge for a playoff spot in the weak Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have lost their last four by an average of 13.5 points and are beginning a three-game road trip that also includes games against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix has lost six of its last nine games after dropping one to the Clippers on Monday. After hosting the Cavaliers, the Suns are on the road for seven of their next 10 games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (24-40): Guard C.J. Miles (ankle) is hoping to return from a nine-game absence and he admits the time away has been a mental strain. “Honestly, I’m going crazy, my life is in shambles,” Miles told reporters. “I’m just walking around wanting to pull my hair out. I obviously want to be able to help my team, and at the same time, not being able to do what you do, it’s hard on anybody.” Getting Miles on the floor would be a boost for a team that also recently got center Anderson Varejao (back) and guard Dion Waiters (knee) back from injuries.

ABOUT THE SUNS (36-27): Bledsoe boasted late last week that he will not miss a beat upon his return – “Full throttle when I come back,” he told reporters – and Phoenix could certainly use the energy boost after its recent slide. Bledsoe averaged 18 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds before the surgery and had proven his acquisition from the Clippers was a steal of a deal. Journeyman Gerald Green has emerged during Bledsoe’s absence and is averaging 26.4 points over the past five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix posted a 99-90 road win over the Cavaliers on Jan. 26 and has won six of the past seven meetings.

2. Suns F P.J. Tucker will miss the contest to serve a one-game suspension for elbowing Blake Griffin in the face in Monday’s loss to the Clippers.

3. Cleveland rookie F Anthony Bennett will miss approximately three weeks with a knee injury.

PREDICTION: Suns 112, Cavaliers 105