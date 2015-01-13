Preview: Cavaliers at Suns

LeBron James could make his return from multiple injuries when the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The forward is considered a game-time decision for the contest against Phoenix after receiving limited practice time on Monday and not suffering a setback. James has missed the past eight games due to back and knee injuries and Cleveland has lost five straight and eight of its last nine.

Phoenix is opening a franchise-long eight-game homestand and has lost its two games after winning 10 of the previous 12. The Suns lost 122-110 in double overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and helped do themselves in with 1-of-11 shooting in the second OT. The Cavaliers have lost by double digits in four of their last five games and were drubbed 103-84 by the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (19-19): Power forward Kevin Love has flourished with James sidelined, producing five straight double-doubles and averaging 24 points and 12.3 rebounds in January. Love made three 3-pointers during a 25-point, 10-rebound outing against Sacramento to raise his career total to 501 and making him the fastest player in NBA history to reach 4,000 rebounds and 500 3-pointers at 401 games, supplanting Antoine Walker (448 games). Recently acquired center Timofey Mozgov averaged 11.5 points and 10 rebounds in his first two games since being acquired from the Denver Nuggets.

ABOUT THE SUNS (22-18): Guard-heavy Phoenix is trying to improve in the post and Alex Len did his part with 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss to Memphis. Len has blocked 20 shots over the last six games and new backup center Brandan Wright (acquired from the Boston Celtics) had seven points and two rebounds in 15 minutes in his club debut. Miles Plumlee was the starter most of the season before falling out of favor and he has scored five total points over the last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has won six of the past eight meetings.

2. Suns SG Gerald Green is 6-of-26 from 3-point range over the past four games.

3. Cleveland PG Kyrie Irving has topped 20 points in eight of his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Suns 113, Cavaliers 106