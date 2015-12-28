Preview: Cavaliers at Suns

(Updated: UPDATES that Bledsoe will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday in ABOUT THE SUNS)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a severe beating and attempt to end a two-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Monday. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Christmas Day showdown, the Cavaliers were obliterated by the Portland Trail Blazers 105-76 on Saturday.

The losses to Portland and Golden State (89-83) represent Cleveland’s two lowest-scoring efforts of the season, and forward LeBron James said the only thing you could do with the Trail Blazers’ loss was “throw it in the trash” and move on. “You can’t let this one linger, you don’t let it get on your mind too much and let it sit,” James said. “We’re going to Phoenix, another team that’s desperate, and we know they’re going to be excited to see us.” The Suns would be more excited to play the Cavaliers if they weren’t going to be without standout guard Eric Bledsoe, who injured his left knee in Saturday’s 111-104 loss to the lowly Philadelphia 76ers. Phoenix has lost four consecutive games and six of its last seven.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (19-9): Point guard Kyrie Irving (knee) didn’t play Saturday in the second of a back-to-back as Cleveland eases him back into the lineup. Getting Irving and guard Iman Shumpert back has caused some adjustments and James said the Cavaliers are working through them. “Just because guys are coming back doesn’t mean everything is going to be right,” James said. “You know, it’s going to take time, because you know for the first eight weeks we had built chemistry, we knew who was playing, we knew who wasn’t playing.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (12-20): Bledsoe underwent an MRI exam and it was determined he tore meniscus cartilage in the knee and he will undergo surgery on Tuesday and will likely be out until around the All-Star break. “Said a little prayer for him and hope for the best,” Phoenix guard Ronnie Price told reporters. “Never like to see anyone going down on any side. Whatever it is, we’ll be behind him and we’ll support him through it.” Rookie guard Devin Booker is in line to see more playing time during Bledsoe’s absence and scored a season-best 19 points in the loss to the 76ers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns have won five of the past seven meetings.

2. Phoenix PG Brandon Knight is averaging 22.7 points over the past three games despite being just 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

3. Shumpert is 5-of-26 shooting over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 111, Suns 99