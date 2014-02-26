Preview: Cavaliers at Thunde

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a golden opportunity to defeat the Atlantic-leading Toronto Raptors at home, but fell apart down the stretch. They’ll try to avoid a similar fate against another division leader as they travel to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night for a date with the Thunder. Cleveland fell 99-93 against Toronto for its third straight loss, while the Thunder come in with two days to mull over a 125-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Thunder dropped back-to-back home games against elite-level teams in Miami and Los Angeles, but will find things a little easier on the back end of their six-game homestand. Oklahoma City hosts a Cleveland team sitting 14 games under .500, then faces its only tough test against Memphis before ending things versus Charlotte and Philadelphia. It’s the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSOH (Cleveland), FSOK (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (22-36): Cleveland managed to hang around for 45 minutes against the impressive Raptors, but a Terrence Ross 3-pointer and four straight points from DeMar DeRozan allowed Toronto to pull away. It’s been that kind of stretch for the Cavaliers, who have lost three straight games since acquiring versatile center Spencer Hawes from the Philadelphia 76ers for a pair of depth players and two draft picks. Hawes was solid in his first start for Cleveland, racking up 15 points and seven rebounds.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (43-14): Critics of Oklahoma City’s insistence on giving Kendrick Perkins a starting role will be interested to see how the team performs with Perkins on the shelf. The towering center is recovering from groin surgery and will miss the next four to six weeks, handing the starting role to rookie Steven Adams. Head coach Scott Brooks believes Adams is up to the challenge, telling The Oklahoman: “He’s playing against high-level, first-string players. And I think game-by-game he’s going to continue to develop.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split their previous four meetings but haven’t met since Feb. 2, 2013.

2. Hawes averages 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14 career games vs. Oklahoma City.

3. The Thunder haven’t dropped three in a row at home in five seasons.

PREDICTION: Thunder 110, Cavaliers 93