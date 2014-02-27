Cavaliers 114, Thunder 104: Kyrie Irving erupted for 31 points, nine assists and four steals as Cleveland sent Oklahoma City to its first three-game home losing streak in nearly five years.

Irving shot 10-of-19 from the field while knocking down four 3-pointers for the Cavaliers, who halted a three-game skid. Jarrett Jack had 21 points while Spencer Hawes added 19 and Luol Deng 13.

Kevin Durant’s 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists led the Thunder, who hadn’t dropped three straight at home since March 18-April 7, 2009 - their first season in Oklahoma City. Russell Westbrook added 24 points and nine assists while Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Cleveland came out firing in a back-and-forth opening half, getting 14 points from Irving to counter 15 from Durant as the Thunder led 52-51. Oklahoma City opened it up early in the third quarter - going ahead by double digits on an Ibaka jumper - but the Cavaliers stormed back, putting together a pair of short runs to pull within a point before settling for a 76-72 deficit entering the fourth.

The Thunder led by as many as seven before Cleveland used a 12-4 run fueled by a pair of Irving 3-pointers to surge ahead by five. A Durant 3-pointer with 4:35 left gave Oklahoma City a 97-95 lead, but Jack put the Cavaliers ahead for good with a 3 on the ensuing possession and Irving added the deciding 3-pointer moments later after Durant’s long-range attempt missed.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nine different players had a turnover for the Thunder, who finished with 20. ... The Cavaliers connected on 23-of-24 free throws. Oklahoma City was just 13-for-17. ... The Thunder wrap up their six-game homestand with tilts against Memphis, Charlotte and Philadelphia.