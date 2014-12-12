Durant leads Thunder past LeBron-less Cavs

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A visit by Cleveland was supposed to be Oklahoma City’s first real test of the season. With a healthy lineup intact, the Thunder were looking forward to the matchup with the surging Cavaliers.

When it was announced before the game that forward LeBron James would not play for Cleveland, a little shine came off the encounter. However, the Thunder still got the test they were looking for, and they held on to win 103-94 at Chesapeake Energy Arena behind a scintillating fourth quarter from forward Kevin Durant.

“It’s what he does,” Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks said of Durant. “When the game is on the line, he loves moments like that. He is wired that way.”

The Cavaliers (13-8) saw their eight-game winning streak end while playing without James, who had a sore left knee. Cleveland coach David Bratt liked the fight his team showed.

“I think we’ve been showing (toughness) for quite some time,” Bratt said. “I‘m glad that is slowly but surely becoming a big part of our identity.”

The Thunder (9-13) earned its fourth win in a row. Since both guard Russell Westbrook and Durant returned to the lineup from injury, Oklahoma City is 4-1.

Related Coverage Preview: Cavaliers at Thunder

After trailing by 20 points, Cleveland cut the deficit to 12 with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder failed to score on the other end, and Cavaliers guard Joe Harris streaked down the sideline and looked to have an open layup that would cut the lead to 10.

However, Durant flew in and blocked Harris’ shot into the third row. Guard Matthew Dellavedova drained a 3-pointer on the inbounds play, and the Cavs were down 91-82.

Center Kevin Love, guard Kyrie Irving and forward Tristan Thompson helped Cleveland cut the margin to four with two minutes to go.

Durant subsequently threw down a two-handed dunk to put the Thunder back up by six. Durant then stole the ball from Irving and drained a one-legged fade-away jumper with 1:20 left for a 99-91 lead.

Durant, scored the final eight points for Oklahoma City, closed out the win with a driving layup.

“I just tried to be aggressive,” said Durant, who finished with 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting. “Just tried to continue to find my rhythm within the offense. Continued to move the ball, find my teammates. And when scoring opportunities present itself, I have to take it. Coach ran some plays for me late in the game.”

Westbrook led all scorers with 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists. Guard Reggie Jackson added 13 points off the Oklahoma City bench.

Irving paced Cleveland with 20 points and six assists. Love posted 18 points and 16 rebounds.

The first quarter was brutal for the home team. Despite the absence of James, Cleveland sprung out to a double-digit lead before Oklahoma City could catch its breath.

Durant was held scoreless in the period, and the Thunder trailed 26-18 after 12 minutes.

Irving tried to shoulder the scoring load, but the combination of Westbrook and guard Jeremy Lamb were able to keep the quick guard out of the paint.

With 1:31 left in the first half, Irving came down awkwardly trying to defend a Westbrook jumper. His left knee bent unnaturally, and he lay on the ground holding his knee for a few minutes before being helped off the court.

Irving returned to start the second half and showed no lingering effects.

“The doctors came out, and (trainer) Steve Spiro, he let me know Kyrie was ready to go,” Bratt said. “They would see how he felt as he went along. As he went along, I asked him. He said he felt good, so we let him play.”

NOTES: After complaining of general soreness in his left knee, Cleveland F LeBron James was held out of the game. Coach David Blatt classified the ailment as “nothing major.” Forward Matthew Dellavedova started in James’ place and scored 14 points. ... Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant was asked if he has closed the gap on James as best player in the NBA. “I always feel like I‘m the best,” Durant said. “I mean, that’s just me. Of course, the outside world, you guys (the media), have their opinions, which is cool, so I try not to worry about that.” ... Thunder coach Scott Brooks said he doesn’t think about the 2012 NBA Final against James and the Miami Heat every day. But he said he does think of it often. ... Seemingly in reference to the “I can’t breathe” T-shirts NBA players recently donned, Durant scribbled on the side of his shoe, “All Lives Matter. EPH 3:20.”