Preview: Cavaliers at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to get back on track after a road setback against the Clippers when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Forward Kevin Love, who ranked second in the NBA, averaging 26.4 points, couldn’t get a last second tip-in to fall and Minnesota saw its modest two-game win streak snapped. “I thought I just had to touch it real quick because time was running out,” Love told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, adding, “99 out of 100 times, that goes in.”

Cleveland, which dropped a 96-81 decision at Chicago on Monday, is winless on the road in five tries this year. The Cavaliers yielded 22 turnovers and allowed 16 second-chance points to the Bulls, a certain recipe for disaster, as coach Mike Brown told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “On the road, versus a good team, if you give up 50 percent of your opponents points on turnovers and second-chance shots, it’s going to be hard to win.”

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (3-5): Andrew Bynum, who has missed two games this season while dealing with a knee injury, played a season-high 21 minutes against Chicago, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds in his first start. Brown thought the lineup change went well, telling the Plain Dealer, “I thought almost every time he touched it on the block, something good happened.” Brown, in the first year of his second stint as Cavaliers’ coach, stopped short of committing to Bynum as an every day starter. “When my gut feels it, I’ll do it.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-3): Kevin Martin’s 24.6 points give Minnesota two of the league’s top-five scorers, and point guard Ricky Rubio’s 8.9 assists are among the league’s top-five as well. The Timberwolves could use a lift off the bench with Chase Budinger (knee) and Ronny Turiaf (elbow) out indefinitely. Minnesota’s reserves provided only 17 points against the Clippers as coach Rick Adelman rode his starters, who each played 34-plus minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers handed Minnesota its first loss of the season last week, riding 19 points from CJ Miles to a 93-92 win that nearly slipped away as Love’s last-second 3-point attempt wouldn’t go.

2. Love’s 15 rebounds rank just ahead of Houston C Dwight Howard to lead the league.

3. Cleveland C Anderson Varejao, who was removed from the starting lineup to make way for Bynum Monday, played 29 minutes off the bench but scored only five points on 2-of-5 shooting.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 101, Cavaliers 95