Preview: Cavaliers at Timberwolves

Kevin Love makes his much-anticipated return to Minnesota on Saturday when he leads surging Cleveland into a matchup with the Timberwolves. Love played 364 games in six seasons with Minnesota before being traded to the Cavaliers this summer, ending an era marked by contract squabbles and a heavy dose of losing. Love’s inability to pull the moribund franchise out of the depths and his desire to start anew in another town did not sit well with most fans in Minneapolis.

“[Saturday] will be one of those times where they can tell me how they really feel,” Love told reporters Friday before Cleveland extended its winning streak to a season-high nine games with a 101-90 triumph over Sacramento. Love led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds while LeBron James returned from a one-game layoff due to a wrist injury to provide 19 points and seven assists as the Cavaliers won their sixth straight over Western Conference teams. Minnesota failed for the eighth time this season to put together consecutive wins when it lost 103-94 at Philadelphia on Friday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (28-20): Love admitted Friday that the season has taken a physical toll on him and he did receive some work on his ailing back before the game, just a part of a busy night for Cleveland’s training staff. James required a brace on his wrist in the third quarter and he kept it on for the remainder of the game while forward Tristan Thompson was spotted with an ice bag on his left shoulder early in the game. J.R. Smith led the Cavaliers in minutes (37) while scoring 16 points and is averaging 15.3 over his last 12 games.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (8-38): Already without star point guard Ricky Rubio for the bulk of the season, Minnesota on Friday played its second straight game without fellow floor general Mo Williams, who was out with a sore hip. The position became even more thin after rookie point guard Zach LaVine twisted an ankle in the third quarter and was limited to just three minutes in a close fourth quarter. If either Williams or LaVine is limited Saturday, recent call-up Lorenzo Brown - who has 15 points and six assists through his first two games - would gain an increased role.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving had 29 points in a 125-104 win over Minnesota at home Dec. 23.

2. Timberwolves C Gorgui Dieng is averaging 14 rebounds and three blocks over his last three games.

3. Cleveland’s winning streak is its longest since a 13-gamer in the 2009-10 season.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 104, Timberwolves 97