Preview: Cavaliers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors had their five-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday but still own a comfortable margin for a Western Conference playoff spot. The Warriors will try to continue moving up in the West when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Cavaliers did Golden State a favor by knocking off the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and took the Warriors to overtime in the first meeting on Dec. 29.

Cleveland is still holding out hope that it can make a run at the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and a successful road trip would give the team plenty of confidence moving forward. The Cavaliers need to face the Clippers on the road before returning home for dates against Miami, Oklahoma City and Houston next week. Golden State’s upcoming schedule is not quite so brutal, though the Warriors will have to be careful not to overlook Cleveland with a trip to Portland coming up on Sunday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (25-40): Cleveland led from start to finish in its 110-101 win over the Suns on Wednesday and had three players hit three 3-pointers in a balanced offensive attack. The Cavaliers needed the offense to make up for a defense that surrendered at least 101 points for the fifth straight game. Kyrie Irving knocked down three of those 3-pointers in six attempts and is averaging 26.5 points and seven assists in the last two games. “For me, it’s just about setting the pace,” Irving told reporters. That’s the best way I can do it … just getting the rebound and pushing it in transition.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (41-25): Golden State has won five straight at home, where it will play six of its next seven games as it tries to track down the Trail Blazers for the No. 5 spot in the West. The Warriors could have some trouble matching the Cavaliers from beyond the arc with Stephen Curry struggling and Klay Thompson expected to miss the game while attending his grandfather’s funeral. Curry, who is battling through a quad strain, is on a minutes limit and has been held below 20 points in each of the last six games while going 8-for-28 from 3-point range in that span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State has taken six straight in the series.

2. Cavaliers G C.J. Miles (ankle) has been out since Feb. 19 and is doubtful for Friday.

3. Cleveland C Spencer Hawes is 14-for-23 from 3-point range in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Cavaliers 98