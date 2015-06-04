Preview: Cavaliers at Warriors

After a long break, the Golden State Warriors and visiting Cleveland Cavaliers open the best-of-seven NBA Finals on Thursday. The Warriors haven’t played since dispatching the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals on May 27 and the Cavaliers have been resting since finishing off the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern finals on May 26.

The finals are being billed as a clash of current MVP Stephen Curry and four-time MVP LeBron James, and both players are having strong postseasons. Curry is averaging 29.2 points and 6.4 assists and has knocked down a postseason record 73 3-pointers while James is averaging 27.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists but shooting just 17.6 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors are searching for their first NBA title since 1975 while Cleveland is looking for its initial crown, and both teams are itching to finally hit the hardwood. “We’re restless,” James said at a press conference. “We don’t like this much time off.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: The lengthy break has given injured point guard Kyrie Irving a chance to heal up and his ailing left knee has improved and his right foot is no longer a problem. But despite the rest time, he won’t be 100 percent for the opener and will be still operating under the same thought process he did in the Eastern finals against Atlanta. “Just like I said before -- and I‘m going to keep saying it -- it’s a day-by-day thing,” Irving said at a press conference. “Continue to get treatment and do what it takes.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Shooting guard Klay Thompson was a beneficiary of the long break and has been cleared to play in the opener after recovering from a concussion suffered in the finale against Houston. Thompson completed the league’s concussion protocol and resumed practicing on Monday and pronounced himself ready to go. “I think it was mild,” Thompson said a press conference. “It wasn’t really severe but I think it was perfect timing because I got a week off to get perfectly healthy.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split two regular-season games -- Golden State won 112-94 on Jan. 9, when it had a 36-3 edge in fast-break points, and Cleveland posted a 110-99 victory on Feb. 26 when James had 42 points and 11 rebounds.

2. Cavaliers SG J.R. Smith notched back-to-back double-doubles to conclude the series against the Hawks and made 16 3-pointers in the four-game set.

3. Warriors reserve F Marreese Speights (calf) has been cleared to play after missing the last eight playoff games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 112, Warriors 108