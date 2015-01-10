Warriors depth on display in win vs. Cavs

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers got a much welcomed boost from newcomers J.R. Smith and Timofey Mozgov on Friday night.

They would have needed a whole lot more than that to beat the league’s winningest team.

The Golden State Warriors got double-figure scoring from six players, including 14 points from backup guard Justin Holiday en route to their 14th consecutive home win, 112-94 over the LeBron James-less Cavaliers.

Power forward Draymond Green saved six of his 10 points for a 17-5, game-ending run as the Golden State starters, still fresh after getting an opportunity to sit more than one-third of the game, finally turned back a serious challenge by the injury-plagued Cavaliers.

“That’s why we’re such a good team -- because of our depth,” said Holiday, who took on a more important role than usual due to a seven-stitch cut sustained by Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson in the third quarter. “When we play like we did tonight, we can give the starters even more rest and allow them to finish the game even stronger.”

The Warriors took advantage of the absence of James, who sat out his seventh consecutive game with a strained left knee and lower back. Cleveland fell to 1-6 with their star small forward out of action.

The Cavaliers were missing more than just James. Forward Shawn Marion (strained left hip), shooting guard Iman Shumpert (dislocated left shoulder) and big man Anderson Varejao (ruptured Achilles’ tendon) also watched Cleveland fall short in its opener of a five-game Western swing.

Smith, scoreless in his Cavaliers debut Wednesday, helped fill some of that void with 27 points. Mozgov came off the bench to contribute nine points and eight rebounds just two days after having been acquired from Denver.

“I think you see we’re a better team today than we were yesterday,” boasted Cavaliers coach David Blatt. “I told you coming in: I had nothing but a good feeling about J.R. joining our team.”

The Warriors (29-5) led just 95-89 before Green, who had scored only four points in the game’s first 43 minutes, connected on a 10-footer to begin the game-ending run.

Green also hit back-to-back shots that opened an insurmountable 105-92 lead in the final minute.

“We’ve become really tough to beat at home and that’s important,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I think this is the best venue in the NBA -- the best place to play and the hardest place to play. We have to keep it that way.”

Thompson, despite missing almost 10 minutes bridging the third and fourth quarters while getting seven stitches in his forehead, led the Warriors with 24 points. Backcourt mate Stephen Curry added 23 to complement 10 assists.

Thompson, who was inadvertently belted by Smith during a jump ball with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter, collected four 3-pointers to give him 645 in his career, the most ever by a player in his fourth NBA season. Curry held the previous record at 644.

Curry also recorded a distinction of his own in the game. His 10 assists increased his career total to 2,520, moving him past Sleepy Floyd and into sixth place on the Warriors’ all-time list.

Green added 11 rebounds and eight assists to the win, which allowed the Warriors to complete a 6-0 homestand. The Warriors won those six games by a total of 133 points.

Led by Holiday, Warriors backups outscored their Cleveland counterparts 32-16. The fivesome of center Andrew Bogut, power forward David Lee, small forward Andre Iguodala, Holiday and point guard Shaun Livingston combined to play 93 of a possible 240 minutes.

“We get tired down the stretch,” Blatt admitted. “Our guys really, really competed. We played very well against a top-level team in the NBA. We were there.”

Power forward Kevin Love had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers (19-18), who had won five of their previous seven games in Oakland. The double-double was Love’s fourth in his last four games.

Point guard Kyrie Irving chipped in with 23 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.

NOTES: ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson worked his first Warriors home game since being fired on May 6. ... Cleveland coach David Blatt admitted before the game that he “basically” had an agreement to join the Golden State staff as an assistant last summer and needed coach Steve Kerr’s blessing just to take a call from the Cavaliers. ... Kerr said of Blatt before tipoff: “He stepped into a pretty difficult situation -- an enviable one, but a difficult one.” ... Cavaliers SF LeBron James did some shooting at the morning shootaround but did not participate in any other physical activity. ... Kerr indicated after the game that C Andrew Bogut, who has come off the bench in the last two wins following a 12-game absence, likely will return to the starting lineup Tuesday at Utah.