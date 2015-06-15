Late surge leaves Warriors one win from title

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to host Game 7 of the NBA Finals this week.

To a man, they would rather replace the ultimate game with a different once-in-a-generation event in Oakland -- a championship parade.

The Warriors moved within one win of their first title in 40 years Sunday night, pulling away from the Cleveland Cavaliers late en route to a 104-91 victory in Game 5 of the Finals.

The Warriors will take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series into Cleveland for Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Game 7, if necessary, would be Friday in Oakland.

“We fought hard all year and put ourselves in good position now to go to Cleveland and hopefully close it out,” Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said after a 37-point night. “We’re confident.”

With Golden State clinging to a one-point lead and 5:10 to play, Curry and forward Andre Iguodala combined for 10 points in an 11-2 spurt that put the Warriors up 96-86, creating some distance between themselves and the Cavaliers for the first time all night.

Curry and Iguodala connected on 3-pointers in the key run as the Warriors used teamwork to overcome a brilliant solo effort by Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

James recorded his second triple-double of the Finals with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, all game-high totals.

“I want to do whatever it takes to help our team win, and I haven’t been able to do that the last two (games),” James said. “Hopefully, I can do a better job ... on Tuesday.”

James saved 16 of his 40 points for the fourth quarter, including a 28-foot 3-pointer that gave Cleveland its last lead of the night, 80-79, with 9:19 to go.

Curry countered with his first of three 3-pointers in the final period, giving Golden State the lead for good.

“That was just Steph taking over the game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I thought from the very beginning when they went small ... this is Steph’s night. He took over the game down the stretch and was fantastic.”

The Cavaliers hung within 96-89 with 2:20 to play, but Iguodala made one free throw before Curry’s seventh 3-pointer after some dribbling magic established an 11-point cushion with 1:22 to go. That play could go down as the signature sequence of the series.

”It was a fun moment,“ Curry said, ”but it only means something ... after we win the championship because signature moments only come for players who are holding the trophy at the end of the day.

“It helped us win this game, and hopefully after our next win we can talk about all the great moments in the series.”

Curry nearly offset James’ 40 points with his 37, hitting 13 of 23 from the field and seven of his 13 3-point attempts. Seventeen of his 37 points came in the fourth quarter.

“Not a lot you can do, honestly,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt said of trying to slow Curry, the league’s regular-season Most Valuable Player. “There were a few that he made -- more than a few -- that were extremely difficult shots. Sometimes you’ve got to take your hat off to the other guy. He made some tremendous shots.”

The Warriors shot 46.2 percent (12-for-26) from beyond the arc and 48 percent (36-for-75) from the floor overall.

Making his second start of the series, Iguodala contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and his usual hard-working defense on James to the Warriors’ second consecutive win after they fell behind 2-1 in the series.

“Andre was brilliant again tonight,” Kerr said. “He’s our best defender on LeBron. He’s an incredible decision-maker. I mean, seven assists, no turnovers. He rebounds. ... He’s a brilliant defensive player.”

Warriors power forward Draymond Green had nine rebounds to go with 16 points and five assists. Forward Harrison Barnes added eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

James’ 40 points came on 15-for-34 shooting.

“LeBron has been ... tremendous is even an understatement for how he’s played in the series,” Blatt said. “He had another one of those days. Under the current set of circumstances, that’s what we’ve got to get, and he’s bringing it.”

The Cavaliers shot just 39.5 percent (32-for-81) from the field in the game.

Power forward Tristan Thompson recorded a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Cavaliers. Guard J.R. Smith came off the bench to add 14 points, but he missed 10 of his 14 3-point attempts.

“We don’t want them celebrating,” James said of his approach to the rest of the series. “We’ve come this far, and we’ve been very good at home.”

NOTES: Cavaliers star SF LeBron James recorded his second triple-double of the series, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to post multiple triple-doubles in a Finals. The others were Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Wilt Chamberlain. ... James had one steal in the game, enabling him to pass PG Jason Kidd (302) for sixth place on the all-time list in postseason games. He also made seven free throws, moving him one ahead of PF Karl Malone (1,269) for third on the postseason list. ... After the Warriors made a big splash with a new starting lineup in Game 4, both teams stuck with the same look to start Game 5. ... Andrew Bogut, the Warriors’ starting center for their first 18 playoff games, did not play. “It’s not a series for bigs,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, noting that Bogut is not injured.