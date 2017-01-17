Warriors end Cavs' hex with blowout win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Draymond Green recorded a knockdown on LeBron James, but neither team was claiming a knockout Monday night when the Golden State Warriors emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cleveland Cavaliers, crushing the defending NBA champions 126-91.

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 26 points and Green had an 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, propelling the Warriors to their first win over the Cavaliers since Game 4 of last year's NBA Finals.

"Regardless of if LeBron thinks it's a rivalry, I know he wants to beat us," said Green, whose triple-double was his third of the season. "And we want to beat them.

"We've been the top two teams in the league. A team that you beat, that beat you ... I see it is a rivalry, and a fun game to play in."

The Cavaliers, who lost the 2015 Finals to the Warriors and were brushed aside by the defending champs in two games during the regular season last year, rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals rematch to sweep the final three games en route to their first-ever NBA championship last June.

Cleveland then extended its winning streak to four with a 109-108 home win over Golden State on Christmas Day.

But 48 dominant minutes later, the pendulum could be swinging back in the other direction.

"To me, it (was an important game) because they beat us four straight times," Thompson said. "It felt good to redeem ourselves for that last effort in Cleveland.

"We played with a lot of effort and heart. When we do, we're almost unstoppable."

Golden State (35-6) took control immediately in the latest rematch, getting a layup from Stephen Curry, a 3-pointer from Thompson and a dunk from Kevin Durant in a 7-0, game-opening burst that prompted a Cavaliers timeout just 93 seconds into the game.

The Warriors led 37-22 after one quarter, then turned the game into a blowout in the final 3:31 of the second quarter, using an 18-3 flurry to open a 78-49 halftime advantage.

Durant had seven points and Curry six in the runaway.

"I didn't expect it like this," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. "That's what champions do. They played like a team with its back against the wall."

The second quarter included a flagrant-foul call against Green for leveling James on a fast break.

Green was suspended for the pivotal Game 5 of the 2016 Finals because of the accumulation of technical and flagrant fouls, including one during a Game 4 run-in with James.

"His shoulder hit me in the face," James said of the cause of his dramatic fall. "I'm all right. I'm a football player."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't think it was a big deal.

"Was that an incident?" he asked. "It looked like just a normal foul."

James finished with a team-high 20 points for the Cavaliers, who were completing an 11-day, six-game trip. Cleveland (29-11) split the six games, also losing at Utah and Portland.

James missed 12 of his 18 shots from the floor and three of his four 3-point attempts.

"They put it on us, put it on us real good," James said. "They were clicking on all facets of the game. This is a dangerous team. They've got so many different options."

Kevin Love had only three points and three rebounds in 16 minutes for the Cavaliers before sitting out most of the second half with a sore back.

Thompson's 26 points included five 3-pointers. He made 8 of 17 shots in all.

Durant totaled 21 points, Curry had 20 points and 11 assists, Andre Iguodala scored 14 points and Shaun Livingston clipped in with 13 points for the Warriors, who ran their record this season to 13-1 against Eastern Conference teams with a fourth consecutive win.

En route to their 13th win of the season by 20 or more points, the Warriors shot 50.5 percent from the field and 44.1 percent on 3-pointers and totaled 37 assists, including 26 on 33 baskets in the first half.

"I can talk about a lot of different people playing well tonight," Kerr said. "We wanted to win. We weren't happy with the Cleveland game on Christmas Day. We were definitely up for it."

Kyrie Irving had 17 points despite 6-of-19 shooting from the field. Iman Shumpert added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kyle Korver and Richard Jefferson contributed 11 points apiece for the Cavaliers, who return home to host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Cleveland, which suffered its most lopsided defeat of the season, shot just 35.2 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from 3-point range.

"We'll shake it off; we've got to," Lue said. "We've got to go home and regroup."

NOTES: The Cavaliers outrebounded the Warriors 44-42 in the Christmas Day game, turning 18 offensive boards into 17 second-chance points. This time, Golden State had a 58-35 rebounding advantage, limiting Cleveland to seven offensive boards and just 12 second-chance points. ... The 126 points allowed were the most this season for the Cavaliers, who saw all six of their opponents on the trip score 100 or more. ... The Warriors and Cavaliers also played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year, with Golden State winning 132-98 in Cleveland.