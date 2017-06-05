Curry's triple-double leads Warriors to Game 2 rout

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers hoped Game 2 of the NBA Finals wouldn't look at all like Game 1.

And it didn't.

Except on the scoreboard.

Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry buried 3-pointers in a 13-point, five-possession flurry early in the fourth quarter Sunday night, and the Golden State Warriors pulled away from the Cavaliers en route to a 132-113 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, helping Golden State, which won Game 1 by 22 points, take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

It is the first time in NBA Finals history that a team won each of the first two games by at least 19 points.

"A lot of positives," Curry said. "A total team effort tonight with how we played and withstood their first punch coming out."

The Finals shift to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday.

"They play well at home," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said of the Warriors. "They won their first two games like they're supposed to. We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd, where we play well also. We got to go home and regroup."

Golden State's NBA-record-breaking 14th consecutive postseason win came in Steve Kerr's return to the Warriors' bench after the coach missed the previous 11 games while dealing the spinal-fluid issues.

LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in defeat, the eighth postseason triple-double of his career, equaling Magic Johnson's all-time record.

"What was the difference?" James said, repeating a question he was asked regarding last year's two consecutive wins in Oakland compared to two straight losses this week. "They're a different team."

After watching the Warriors use a 13-2 run to help build a 102-88 lead by the end of the third quarter, the Cavaliers retained hope when they held Golden State to just one field goal in the first 2:08 of the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by Kyrie Irving kept the Cavaliers within 108-97 with 8:41 to go before Thompson, who shot 3-for-16 in Game 1, ignited the game-breaking run with a 3-pointer.

Thompson followed by converting an inbounds play into a hoop, and Durant scored on a drive. Durant and Curry then knocked down 3-pointers 23 seconds apart to balloon the lead to 121-99 and render most of the final 6:18 as garbage time.

"The biggest thing for us is our defense has been amazing," Curry said. "Playing with a lot of energy. Playing smart. Trying to make them work for everything that they get."

Durant led the Warriors with 33 points and 13 rebounds, and he hit four of his eight 3-point attempts.

Three days after lamenting 42.5 percent shooting and 21 misses in 33 3-point attempts, Golden State shot 18-for-43 (41.9 percent) from 3-point range, outscoring the Cavaliers 54-24 from beyond the arc.

Curry and Thompson, who finished with 22 points, also connected on four 3-pointers apiece for Golden State, which shot 51.7 percent overall.

"Klay played so well in Game 1, without shooting well, and to me that usually indicates that the ball's going to go in," Kerr said of Thompson. "I just felt like he was poised to come out and make some shots tonight. I thought he was fantastic."

The Warriors won despite committing 20 turnovers, a stat that caught Kerr's eye.

"Tonight was a game based on talent. We had a lot of guys who played exceptionally well individually," Kerr said. "But heading to Cleveland, we're going to have to be a lot smarter. We play that same game in Cleveland, there's no way we win."

James' points came on 12-for-18 shooting for the Cavaliers, who shot 45 percent from the field but just 27.6 percent (8-for-29) from 3-point range.

The Warriors blocked seven shots, including five by Durant, who became just the third player since 1984 to have a 30-point, 10-rebound, five-block game in the NBA Finals.

"His defense was amazing, and we needed (it)," Kerr said of Durant, whose feat matched that of Hakeem Olajuwon in 1986 and Tim Duncan in 2003. "It was probably the key to the whole game."

Kevin Love had 27 points and Irving 19 on 8-for-23 shooting for Cleveland, which committed just nine turnovers one game after giving the ball away 20 times in the opener.

"We ride or die with Kyrie," Love said. "Kyrie knows what he's capable of. So I would imagine Kyrie's going to come out and have a great Game 3."

After trailing by just three at halftime, the Cavaliers were still down just 86-82 after a layup by Irving with 5:41 left in the third period.

Cleveland then missed nine of its next 10 shots, and by the time Love converted an interior hoop with 54 seconds remaining in the period, the Warriors had built a 99-84 advantage.

NOTES: Warriors coach Steve Kerr hadn't been on the bench since Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers. He said before the game: "The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series." ... The game was the first in NBA Finals history in which two players -- Warriors PG Stephen Curry and Cavaliers SF LeBron James -- recorded triple-doubles. ... The Warriors' 132 points were the most in an NBA Finals game since the Los Angeles Lakers scored 141 in Game 2 of the 1987 Finals. ... The Warriors' 18 3-pointers were an NBA Finals record, topping the 17 they recorded in Game 4 of last year's Finals. ... Golden State G Klay Thompson played in his 78th career playoff game, breaking a tie with SG Jeff Mullins for the most in franchise history. ... The Cavaliers wore their sleeved black jerseys for the first time since Games 5 and 7 of last year's Finals, a pair of games they won in Oakland. ... Before the game, the National Basketball Coaches Association presented its annual Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to co-winners Al Attles, who led the Warriors to their first West Coast championship in 1975, and Hubie Brown, a Hall of Fame honoree in 2005.