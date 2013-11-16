Preview: Cavaliers at Wizards

The Washington Wizards return home looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Washington’s skid practically comes with an asterisk, with all three losses coming on the road against some challenging Western Conference teams in Oklahoma City, Dallas and San Antonio. Despite 21 points and 10 rebounds from Martell Webster, the trip ended in a whimper with a 92-79 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Cleveland has been woeful on the road so far, dropping all six of its games by an average of 14.2 points. The worst of the lot was a 124-95 setback at Minnesota on Wednesday, but a return home didn’t help things as the Cavaliers were knocked off by Charlotte on Friday, 86-80. Playing with a mask to protect a nasal fracture, Kyrie Irving had 18 points and 10 assists in his team’s first home loss.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Washington (Washington)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (3-7): Scoring punch continued to be an issue for Cleveland on Friday, as it managed to get only four players in double figures and scored 22 points or fewer in all four quarters. Irving was able to put forth a complete effort with mask on, but shot just 5-of-16 and committed six turnovers. The Cavaliers are shooting an NBA-low 40.8 percent.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (2-6): The three-game slide was difficult, and it ended in painful fashion as both star point guard John Wall and standout swingman Trevor Ariza were hurt against San Antonio. Wall is not expected to miss any time after getting poked in the eye, but Ariza has already been ruled out of this one and could miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury, denying the Wizards their third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder. This contest begins a stretch in which Washington plays eight of 12 at home.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers G Dion Waiters (flu) sat out Friday and will not travel to Washington.

2. Washington’s scoring output has dropped in each of the last four games.

3. Cleveland won all three meetings last season, holding Washington to an average of 86 points.

PREDICTION: Washington 97, Cleveland 89