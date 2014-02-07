Preview: Cavaliers at Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers play their first game following a front office shakeup when they visit the Washington Wizards on Friday night. In the wake of an embarrassing 119-108 loss at home to the severely shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the Cavaliers fired general manager Chris Grant. Cleveland has lost six straight games by an average of 15.5 points and 18 of its last 24 games overall, and is careening toward its fourth straight losing season since LeBron James left.

The Wizards also come in on a sour note, although one not nearly as severe. They had actually won eight of 12 to enter Wednesday’s game against San Antonio with a winning record for the first time in over four years, and raced to a 62-48 halftime lead before losing steam and falling 125-118 in double overtime. John Wall led seven players in double figures with 29 points and nine assists as Washington fell to 12-12 at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (16-33): Grant recently made news when he called out his team’s perceived lack of effort, saying it was “not acceptable.” While Grant is now out of the mix it is hard to argue with that assessment after the loss to the Lakers, as Los Angeles finished with just five players - one of which was forced to play after fouling out and the team having no bodies left - after a rash of injuries and disqualifications. Disappointing rookie Anthony Bennett, Grant’s No. 1 pick last year, provided one of the few bright spots by continuing his recent surge with 14 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (24-24): The meeting with Cleveland will constitute an extreme drop in the level of competition for Washington, which went an impressive 3-2 in a stretch against five of the top eight teams in the NBA based on winning percentage. The Wizards now get a more favorable run; eight of their next 14 opponents enter Friday with a losing record, including Cleveland (twice), Philadelphia, Orlando, Utah, Sacramento and league doormat Milwaukee. Bradley Beal scored 26 points and Nene added 24 in a 98-91 win over the Cavaliers in the previous meeting Nov. 20 in Cleveland.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland is shooting 26.4 percent from 3-point range over its last four games, while its opponents are at 42.6 percent.

2. Wall is averaging 20.4 points and nine assists in his last five games.

3. Cavaliers All-Star G Kyrie Irving scored 69 points while making 7-of-11 3-pointers as the teams split a pair of games in November, the road team winning each time.

PREDICTION: Wizards 108, Cavaliers 96