Cavaliers 103, Wizards 96 (OT): Kyrie Irving scored nine of his career high-tying 41 points in overtime as visiting Cleveland rallied to send Washington to its fourth straight loss.

Irving was 14-for-28 from the floor and made all nine of his free throws for Cleveland, which snapped a three-game slide and won for the first time in seven road games. Tristan Thompson had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Earl Clark produced nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Bradley Beal scored 28 points and Nene had 24 for the Wizards, who led by as many as 15 points in the first half. John Wall handed out 12 assists but continued to struggle from the field, shooting 3-for-13 for nine points.

Beal’s 3-pointer with 3:04 left in regulation gave Washington an 87-82 lead but Cleveland responded with an 8-2 run and Nene was only able to split two free throws with 24.4 seconds remaining to tie it. Irving hit two free throws early in overtime and then added a 3-pointer and a jumper to make it 97-92 with 3:04 left.

Nene had a layup to trim the hosts’ deficit before Jarrett Jack scored and Irving capped his night with another jumper at the 1:30-mark to make it 101-94. The rally gave the Cavaliers their fourth straight win against the Wizards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Irving had 15 of his points in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers in the final two minutes, as Cleveland rallied from 15 down to trail by five at the break. ... Wizards C Marcin Gortat chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds. ... Wall is 20-for-69 in his last five games.