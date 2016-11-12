LeBron hits milestone as Cavaliers drub Wizards

WASHINGTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers doused LeBron James with water following his latest record-setting performance and after they poured in one 3-pointer after another against the Washington Wizards.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and James added 27 points and 10 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 105-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Kevin Love had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavaliers (7-1), who dominated the Wizards from behind the 3-point arc. Cleveland finished 14 of 33 while Washington went 3 for 15

John Wall had 28 points for the Wizards (2-6), but didn't score after halftime until 3:53 remained and the Cavaliers opened up a double-digit lead. Cleveland led 58-56 at halftime and then held Washington to 38 points in the second half.

"We have to get back to our defensive ways and coach (Tyronn) Lue challenged us tonight," James said. "We definitely picked it up in the second half."

One day after visiting the White House to honor the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship, James became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 27,000 points. At 31 years, 317 days, he passed former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant (32,160) with a 3-pointer in the first quarter. His teammates didn't let the moment pass without some celebrating.

"They lied to me," James joked. "They said Coach Lue had accomplished something and they were going to douse him. I was kind of surprised ... and they rushed me. Got all my clothes wet, but it's my guys."

"That's NBA history, man," Irving said of the newest James milestone. "It's truly an honor to be part of the journey like that where you see someone put in so much work every single day and accomplishment after accomplishment and he's really just humble about it. ... Youngest player to 27,000 points -- it's an unbelievable feat."

J.R. Smith scored 17 points and sank five 3-pointers. The Cavaliers have made at least 11 3-pointers in every game this season. That included Tuesday's 110-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but they also missed 31 attempts.

"I think we got away from what we ran in the first half," Wall said. "We were doing a good job of getting stops and getting out in transition. ... They started getting open and made a lot of threes in the second half."

Washington played without starting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring). Marcus Thornton replaced Beal in the starting lineup. He scored two points and went 0-for-5 from the field.

Markieff Morris scored 20 points for the Wizards, who routed the Boston Celtics 118-93 on Wednesday. Otto Porter had 11 points and Marcin Gortat grabbed 15 rebounds.

Wall scored 23 points in the first half and his jumper gave Washington its largest lead at 45-33. Cleveland roared back and closed the second quarter with a 25-11 spurt to enter halftime up 58-56. James went 6 of 7 from the field in the first half.

Neither team could find an offensive rhythm in the third quarter, but Smith's three 3-pointers helped the Cavaliers enter the final period leading 84-75.

"I thought we played well in the first half," Morris said, "but they're a complete team and right now we're not a complete team."

The Cavaliers are also a championship-winning team and one not satisfied.

"We're still motivated, we're still motivated to continue to get better," James said about Cleveland's strong start to the season. "We love playing the game of basketball with one another. It's fun for us. We just want to continue to challenge each other on a day-to-day basis and see how far our ceiling can go, how far our elevator can go. It's a good start for us."

NOTES: Wizards coach Scott Brooks confirmed prior to the game that G John Wall would not play in Saturday's contest at the Chicago Bulls. Washington is resting the three-time All-Star on at least half of back-to-back game scenarios. Wall had surgery on both of his knees during the offseason. ... Cleveland and Washington split the four-game series last season. The teams will only play three times this campaign, twice in Washington. ... With G Bradley Beal out, Wizards rookie F Danuel House was active for the second time this season. House is one of three undrafted rookies on the roster. ... Cleveland plays five of its next six games at home starting with Sunday's matchup against Charlotte.